U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $58.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Argus from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

