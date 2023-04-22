U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

USB stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

