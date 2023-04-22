UBS Group Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $67.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $62.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE WAL opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

