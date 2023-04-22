Unique Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Apple comprises 0.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,526,687,000 after buying an additional 245,336 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

