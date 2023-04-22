Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $139.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

