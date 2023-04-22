Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Position Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Unum Group by 412.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after buying an additional 680,241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Unum Group by 22,885.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Unum Group by 203.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 441,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Unum Group stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.