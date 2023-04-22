Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.