VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

