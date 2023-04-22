Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,857,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,750,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $196.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $215.70.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

