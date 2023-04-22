Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after buying an additional 586,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after buying an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,424,000 after buying an additional 76,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

