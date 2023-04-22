Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VSCO opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

