Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.74.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.27. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

