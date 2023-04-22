Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $165.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.66.

WMT opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.25. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

