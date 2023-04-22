Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.8 %

WBD opened at $13.58 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

