Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.8 %
WBD opened at $13.58 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.