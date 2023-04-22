Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,145 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of W stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $93.24.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.