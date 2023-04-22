Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 794,243 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $190,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

