Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $500.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $517.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.97 and a 200-day moving average of $458.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 492,345.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,897 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

