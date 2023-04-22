Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.