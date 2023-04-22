Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $59.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s previous close.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.96.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.6 %

WAL opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.