Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Research Coverage Started at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

