Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

