Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Western Union Stock Down 0.5 %

WU opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

