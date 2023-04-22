WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Recommended Stories

