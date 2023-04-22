William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for Merus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.85). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($4.20) per share.

MRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Merus Stock Up 6.0 %

MRUS stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

