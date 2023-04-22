William Ho Sells 5,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 7th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $148,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $677.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.37.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,627,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after buying an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,800,000.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

