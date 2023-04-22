Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by Raymond James

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.