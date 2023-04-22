Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

WSM opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

