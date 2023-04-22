Wolfe Research Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $103.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

