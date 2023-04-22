World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Stake Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $109.35 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

