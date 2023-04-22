XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up to $34.58

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $39.35. XPO shares last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 1,657,929 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

XPO Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 130,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,722,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in XPO by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Articles

