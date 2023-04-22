Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

