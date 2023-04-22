Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $41.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,920,000 after buying an additional 599,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

