Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $62.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

