Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Shares of ZION opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $62.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
