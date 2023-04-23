1,567 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Herc by 53.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.47. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.29 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.632 dividend. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Herc’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,264.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,135 shares of company stock worth $58,118,849 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

