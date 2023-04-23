18,454 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 832,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 548,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,383,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,273,144 shares of company stock worth $83,879,623. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.