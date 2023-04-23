20,500 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

