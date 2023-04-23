217,000 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,387,000 after acquiring an additional 735,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after buying an additional 1,129,172 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 15.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after buying an additional 1,543,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Well by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after buying an additional 250,994 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,700 shares of company stock worth $572,486. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $588.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.76. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

