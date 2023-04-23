4,763 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after buying an additional 826,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex by 16.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after buying an additional 717,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,938,000 after buying an additional 883,697 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

