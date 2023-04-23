89,841 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 113,572 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 308,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -399.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

