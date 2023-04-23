Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.67

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.67 and last traded at $103.20, with a volume of 43394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.78.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,198,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,579,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,831,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

