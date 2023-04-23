Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $66.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.