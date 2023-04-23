Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Accolade traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 67510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACCD. Guggenheim upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,523,000 after buying an additional 279,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

