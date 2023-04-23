Advisor OS LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

