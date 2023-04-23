AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,299 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3,476.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period.

FTXN stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

