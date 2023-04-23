AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 268.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $121.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.76. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

