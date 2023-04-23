AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 180.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

