AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $63.68 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

