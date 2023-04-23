AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,734 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 113.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $63,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $63,274.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

