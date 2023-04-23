AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Masco stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

