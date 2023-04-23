AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

